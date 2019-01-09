Oliech grabs debut goal for Gor Mahia to guide league champions to victory





Former Harambee Stars skipper Dennis Oliech struck his debut goal for Gor Mahia to seal a 2-1 victory for K’Ogalo over Posta Rangers in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday evening at Kasarani.

Oliech, who was playing in only his second match for Gor Mahia, since signing for the 17-time league champions last week, struck the match winner in stoppage time of the first half.

After making a cameo appearance on his league debut for the club on Sunday against his former club Mathare United, Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay had hailed the former Kenyan international as the man he is banking on to jump-start his stuttering side this season.

CAPTAIN’S ARMBAND

“Oliech will help us because of his experience, his finishing in training is fantastic, he has very good skills, we will play him more to have match fitness because he knows his potential,” Oktay said after the match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

And to show his faith in the 33-year-old striker, the Cypriot coach not only named Oliech in his starting line-up against Rangers but also handed him the captain’s armband.

Oliech didn’t disappoint, showing flashes of brilliance from his days in the paid ranks in the French Ligue 1.

SLOW START

Gor Mahia drew first blood through Charles Momanyi’s 27th minute effort, but Rangers came back on level terms in the 41st minute courtesy of Francis Nambute.

Then Oliech struck on the stroke of half time for what proved to be the match winner, to hoist K’Ogalo from eighth to fifth spot on the log with 10 points from six matches.

Gor Mahia, who have had a slow start to the season, now trail table toppers Mathare United by just four points.