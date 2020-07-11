Oliech defends Wazito FC owner on player circus

Former Harambee Stars striker Dennis ‘The Menace’ Oliech has defended Wazito FC billionaire owner Ricardo Badoer who has been bashed for using unethical language and terminating players contracts without following the laid down procedure.

Badoer who is fondly known as ‘The Big Boss’ this week showed 12 Wazito players the door citing underperformance and effects on his business by the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those who were axed are local players Victor Ndinya, Teddy Osok, Derrick Otanga, Lloyd Wahome, goalkeeper Steve Njung’e and Kevin Omondi.

Foreigners Augustine Otu, Piscas Kirenge, Issioffu Bourahana, Paul Acquah were also on the chopping block.

Veteran striker Paul Kiongera also left the club after negotiation to extend his contract which had ended in June hit a dead end.

Oliech though took issue with the abusive comments of the tycoon but supported his sentiments that the axed players had underperformed and were not worth plying their trade with the moneybags.

“I like people who are firmly in charge of their teams and take the bull by his horns like Ricardo. I support his decision to axe the lazy players because they were a big let down to him. Gor Mahia players and other clubs have been suffering after failing to get pay for months yet Wazito players have been paid to date but didn’t perform on the pitch. They were just not committed to the team,” said Oliech.

The former Kenyan international claimed Badoer has been monitoring the result of the team even before the outbreak of coronavirus in the country and it was just a matter of time before the axe fell on the affected footballers.

“Nobody would want to invest and pay underperformers even in business. If he was a Kenyan, I would have vouched for him to lead the federation because he is a no-nonsense man in management. He is firmly in charge of his team and rewards hard work by retaining those who are ready to excel,” added Oliech.

Apart from the players, Wazito coach Stewart Hall also left the club on mutual consent with his assistant Fred Ambani being touted as his successor.

Wazito are 13th on the KPL standings with 20 points after 23 rounds of matches this season.