Oliech boycotts training, risks missing big match against visiting Algerian club

Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech celebrates his goal with teammate Jacques Tuyisenge after scoring a goal against Zamalek FC during a Caf Confederations Cup Group D in Nairobi on February 3, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech has left the team’s training camp and could miss Sunday’s continental assignment against Algerian side NA Hussein Dey, Nairobi News has established.

The veteran forward is reported to have stormed out of the team’s camp on Friday afternoon over unresolved financial stand-off with the club.

The Kenyan champions are set to face the Algerian side in the top of Group D clash in a Caf Confederations Cup fixture at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

“He will not join camp until some promises offered to him when he was signing the deal have been met,” revealed a source familiar with the stand-off but spoke off the record.

BIG MONEY MOVE

Oliech only joined Gor Mahia in January following one and a half years in semi-retirement. Oliech joined K’Ogalo on a reported sign on fee of Sh3.5 million and a monthly salary of Sh350,000.

The former Harambee Stars skipper has since hit the ground running and has scored some important goals for his new club, notably the fourth goal in his team’s 4-2 win over Zamalek in the opening Group ‘D’ match of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Should Oliech fail to return to the squad on time, his place could be taken by either Ugandan forward Erisa Ssekisambu or Burundian forward Francis Mustafa.

GOR’S OPPONENTS

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia’s opponents Hussein Dey arrived in Nairobi on Thursday ahead of this clash.

The visiting team’s squad consists of coach Mezaine Ighil, newly appointed physical trainer Rashid Benziane, plus 19 players, including star midfielder Faouzi Yaya and goalkeeper Gaya Merbah.

Yaya netted that last gasp equalizing goal to earn a valuable point in a 1-1 draw against Zamalek in their last assignment in the tournament.

The Algerians will go into the match top of the group on four points from two matches, with Gor Mahia and Angola’s Petro Atletico joint second with three points apiece. Zamalek are surprisingly bottom of the group after picking a single point in two outings.