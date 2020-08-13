Oliech bashes former team mates at Gor, brands K’Ogalo a ‘retirement home’

Dennis Oliech (left) and Joash Onyango argue with Botswana referee Joshua Bondo during a Caf Confederation Cup quarter finals match between Gor Mahia and RS Berkana of Morocco on April 7, 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Dennis Oliech (left) and Joash Onyango argue with Botswana referee Joshua Bondo during a Caf Confederation Cup quarter finals match between Gor Mahia and RS Berkana of Morocco on April 7, 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO





Harambee Stars legend Dennis Oliech has sharply criticised two Gor Mahia players who are on their way out of the club, calling them hypocrites who are now reaping the seeds of discord their sowed against him and Simba midfielder Francis Kahata.

The retired striker has singled out Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna and his assistant Joash Onyango whom he said were used by the club to fight him and Kahata when they were advocating for players to be paid their salaries during his short stint at K’Ogalo.

“I’m surprised Joash and Muguna are leaving Gor Mahia due to non-payment of salaries, yet they were the ones who were against me and Kachi (Kahata),” Oliech said.

“We fought for our rights then but because the two wanted to be seen as good boys by the management, they were used to fight us and claimed we were sabotaging the team. I never thought Joash and Muguna would turn against the club,” he said.

PAYBACK TIME

“I think it is payback time. I’m doing well in life while Kachi is good at Simba. It is their time to feel what we felt then,” he went on.

However, efforts by Nairobi News to get a response from Onyango were unfruitful as he didn’t respond to our calls. Muguna, on the other hand, had earlier told this reporter that he only does interviews with the broadcast media.

In August 2019, Gor Mahia terminated Oliech’s contract for gross misconduct but he says he is no longer interested in following up on his dues, only saying that ‘God will judge K’Ogalo harshly’.

At the same time, Oliech has warned young talented players against joining Gor Mahia, saying the club is only suitable for players who are on their way to retirement.

‘RETIREMENT HOME’

“Young players who want to grow their football career should avoid Gor Mahia like plague. Gor Mahia is for players who are seeking fame and on their way to retirement. Personally, I joined Gor Mahia so as not to miss on that fame,” said Oliech.

Oliech further advised youngsters to join corporate and stable teams where they can easily advance their careers. Some of the teams he has advised young players to consider joining are Bandari, Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker.

“It is better to earn little money but it is paid on time rather than join Gor Mahia where you will be benched and there is no salary. Once Gor has paid you part of the signing fee to convince you to join the team, it is no easy to be paid other monies,” he said.

Oliech also termed the recent Gor Mahia elections a mockery, saying so long as the status quo remains at K’Ogalo the club will continue to be financially unstable due to lack of accountability.