Okumu completes Gent move

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu evades a tackle during a match for his side IF Elfsborg against Orebro in the Swedish league. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan defender Joseph Okumu has completed his Sh400 million ($ 4 million) move to Belgium’s KAA Gent.

Gent Sports manager Tim Matthys confirmed the move on Tuesday, describing the player as a ‘great central defender’.

The former Chemelil Sugar player has signed a four-year contract.

“He is a great central defender who will also add the footballing ability to our defence.

“He has a very good vertical passing and it is no coincidence that he has attracted the attention of many clubs. We are glad he chose us.”

Okumu’s impressive form at IF Elfsborg in Sweden’s top-flight league has seen him linked with Lorient and Reims in France’s top tier, plus Rangers FC and Celtic of Scotland.

Okumu joined Elfsborg after impressive performances at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He received his football education at the famed Kakamega High School, before joining the defunct Kenyan Premier League side Chemelil Sugar.

He later moved South, to top tier PSL side Free State Stars and later on AFC Ann Arbor and Real Monarchs in the United States.

He becomes the third Kenyan to feature for the Belgium side after midfielders Robert Mambo and John Muiruri.