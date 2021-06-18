Okumu closing in on Belgium move

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu evades a tackle during a match for his side IF Elfsborg against Orebro in the Swedish league. PHOTO | COURTESY

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu is closing in on a move to Belgium side Ghent.

The centre-back has been attracting interest from various clubs in Europe including the French duo of Lorient and Reims, plus Scottish giants Rangers FC and Celtic.

But Pepeta now reports the former Chemelil Sugar player has been allowed by his club, Sweden’s IF Elfsborg, to travel to Belgium and complete a deal with KAA Gent.

He was expected in Belgium on Friday afternoon to agree on personal terms and possibly complete the remaining details of a transfer after the two clubs agreed on a deal in principle.

These reports have also more or less been confirmed by Elfsborg’s manager Jimmy Thelin who in an interview with a section of the Swedish media revealed the player had been allowed to leave the club even though he was coy on his destination.

“It is true that Joseph has been given permission to visit a new club and get acquainted there,” he said.

The 24-year old moved to Europe months after capitalizing on Brian Mandela’s absence to impress at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He helped Elfsborg achieve a second-place finish in the league last season, a position that guaranteed a ticket to compete in the Europa League.

He is considered among Kenya’s most promising talents and is expected to feature prominently in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Gent competes in Belgium’s league, and was once home to ex-Kenya international John Muiruri.