Official ‘Ingwe’ merchandise store to be opened soon

President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with AFC Leopards players when he officially handed over a new bus to the team at State House, Nairobi on March 9, 2020. PHOTO | COURTESY OF STATE HOUSE

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards are set to open their official merchandise store in the Nairobi city center.

Refurbishment of the shop is ongoing and the merchandise will be shipped in, in the coming weeks ahead of the official opening of the store late next month.

To this effect, the club has advertised an opening for Sales Executive that will be in charge of the shop.

“We are seeking a driven, self-motivated Salesperson to work at the Official Club Merchandise Store. You will be responsible for handling sales as well as discovering new prospects through traditional marketing techniques, digital marketing, and social media. While you will often collaborate with the sales and marketing team, you must be able to work independently. Our ideal candidate has at least two years of sales experience. Industry experience is a plus, but we are willing to consider applicants who have a substantial background in successful sales strategies,” a statement on the club’s official portal reads.

The successful candidate must, however, be a member of the club, have two years’ experience amongst other qualifications.