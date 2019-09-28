Odibets among betting firms cleared by govt to operate in Kenya (Full List)

Betting firms have been on the spot in the recent months after a government crackdown led by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i over tax compliance.

Matiang’i had announced that they would do security vetting on their operations and directors in Kenya before renewing the licenses of the betting firms.

In April, the CS vowed to introduce tough measures to regulate the betting sector, which he accused of leading youth astray.

He gave all firms up to July 1 to seek renewal of licenses upon proving tax compliance certificates.

After the deadline lapsed, the State shutdown the pay bill numbers of the betting firms in radical measures to ensure toe the line to the new regulations.

Despite the companies moving to court and public outcry, only licenses of about 10 companies were renewed which were deemed to be tax compliant by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Odibets – The betting firm, deemed as one of the fastest growing in the country, was among the first one to be cleared by the Government for operations.

It even went ahead to implement the 20 percent withholding tax on their winnings.

Here are the other licensed firms:

Eazi Bet

Ken Bookmakers

Eastleighbet

Mozzartbet

Lucky 2u

Palms Bet

Bet boss

Kick off

Easi bet

However, the State has declined to renew the licenses of betting giants Sportpesa and Betin, who have announced their exit from the Kenyan market.