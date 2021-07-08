Ochan linked with Vipers, URA

AFC Leopards fans celebrate during their premier league match at Mbaraki Sports Grounds in Mombasa on July 15, 2017. PHOTO | NATION

AFC Leopards fans celebrate during their premier league match at Mbaraki Sports Grounds in Mombasa on July 15, 2017. PHOTO | NATION





AFC Leopards goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract.

The Ugandan has been one of the standout players at the club for the past two seasons even though his efforts have not been enough to earn silverware.

Ochan’s contract at Leopards expired at the end of June, but he will play on until the end of the 2020/2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season after receiving clearance from the football body.

Interestingly, he missed the club’s defeat to Gor Mahia in the domestic cup last weekend.

“I will take my time to make a decision before choosing where I will play next. I am not in a hurry” He told Ugandan site Kawowo Sports.

Ochan joined Leopards from Zambian side Kabwe Warriors.

Prior to that, he turned out for Entebbe Young, KKL, Super Cubs, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Sports Club Victoria University and Sports Club Villa

A number of clubs in the Uganda Premier League including Vipers and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) have been linked with this shot-stopper.