Nzoia Sugar has not been disbanded, club chairman says

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Nzoia Sugar has dismissed claims that the team has been disbanded, saying they will soon appoint a new coach to take charge of the club.

Nzoia Sugar chairman Evans Kadenge says the board of the parent Nzoia Sugar Company will meet soon to name a coach who will replace Collins ‘Korea’ Omondi who was shown the door in early March.

POOR RESULTS

Omondi parted ways with the Bungoma based side after a string of poor results, notably losing a 2-0 half time lead for a 3-2 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in his last match.

Kadenge says the team has taken almost three months to name a new tactician because the millers board has not held its meeting to sort out the issue due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the country.

“We have not dissolved or disbanded the team. There are no training sessions and our players are staying safe at home as we also wait for the fate of the league to be decided BY the relevant bodies,” said Kadenge, son of Kenyan legend the late Joe Kadenge.

“We will soon name our new coach and our fans shouldn’t be worried at all. It has taken time but we shall give the job to a qualified coach who can lead the team to success next season,” he added.

After Omondi’s exit, Nzoia was left under the tutelage of assistant coach Sylvester Murukurwa and goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura in acting capacities.

SURVIVE RELEGATION

Before Omondi, Nzoia was being coached by Godfrey Oduor who is now KCB’s assistant coach. Oduor took over from the impressive Bernard Mwalala who was sacked by coastal side Bandari on January 13, 2020 due to poor results.

The team will have narrowly survived relegation if the current table standings or half season table will be used to end the season. Nzoia are 15th on the KPL log with 13 points after playing 22 games this season.

KPL is yet to decide itself on the fate of this season although it has challenged a decision by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to prematurely end the league .

Chemelil Sugar also challenged the FKF decision which declared Gor Mahis champions and relegated them. The ruling on the case will be made by the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) on May 26.

The league season was initially scheduled to end this coming Sunday.