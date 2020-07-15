Nyakeya: Why I never wanted to lose to Gor during my time at Mathare United





Former Mathare United winger Cliff Nyakeya has revealed he never wanted to lose against Gor Mahia during his time in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Nyakeya started rising in his football career while featuring for Gor Mahia Youth but never got signed up by the senior team.

NO HARD FEELINGS

Many believe this has always fuelled his passion to do well against Gor Mahia during his time at Mathare United.

The winger, who now features for FC Masr in the Egyptian Premier League, has however revealed he has no hard feelings against the reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side.

“Gor Mahia is the biggest team in Kenya and I therefore never wanted to lose against them. Matches against them when I was at Mathare United were usually very tough and entertaining,” Nyakeya said.

FAVOURITE SQUAD

“I have no personal issues with the team – I was just doing my job and I loved competing against Gor Mahia. As a player it feels good when you do well against the top teams and that always pushed me to work harder,” he added.

Nyakeya also revealed his preferred Mathare United starting line up.

Goalkeeper: Job Ochieng Defenders: Martin Ongori, David Owino, Samuel Olwande, Andrew Ochieng, Midfielders: Roy Okal, Chris Oduor, Cliff Nyakeya, James Kinyanjui, Alwanga, and John Mwangi Coach: Francis Kimanzi