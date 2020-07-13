Nyakeya: I can’t wait to get back in action for my Egyptian club

Just before the coronavirus pandemic halted football leagued and other sporting activities worldwide, Cliff Nyakeya had become a regular at Egyptian top-tier side FC Masr.

However, the league was halted due to the pandemic, just like in other parts of the world and this, he tells Nairobi News, has been a huge blow for him.

“I had just started enjoying my football and had played four games consecutively. This pandemic really halted my progress since the league had to be stopped and it was very difficult for me to get a flight back home,” Nyakeya said.

“I have been here for two months now and I am really working hard and hopefully I will pick from where I left when the league was stopped,” he said.

The former Mathare United forward is also eager to become a regular in the national team, Harambee Stars.

“I have never really enjoyed my time in the national team and this is something I want to rectify. I am working hard to play more for the national team and also hopefully secure a move to Europe in the near future,” he said.