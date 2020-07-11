No hard feelings for Kiongera as he leaves Wazito FC

Immediate former Wazito FC striker Paul Kiongera says he has parted ways with the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side in good faith.

The experienced striker joined the club early this year on a short-term contract that lapsed in June and he reveals to Nairobi News that he failed to agree on new terms with the team.

“My contract ended and we agreed to part ways after discussions. I am free and will evaluate the offers I get and choose what is best for me,” he told Nairobi News.

He also thanked the management of the club and his former teammates.

“I take this opportunity to thank the management and teammates for a great time and the success we achieved together at Wazito. However, due to differences in opinion as regards my terms of engagement I’m to take a new challenge elsewhere,” he tweeted.

Kiongera has previously played for Gor Mahia, Ushuru and KCB locally as well as short professional stints with Tanzanian giants Simba SC as well as Irish lower-tier side Killarney Athletic.

Wazito is restructuring and has so far parted ways with 15 players notably Victor Ndinya, Lloyd Wahome, Kevin Omondi, Kiongera and others.

Coach Stewart Hall recently left the club with outspoken owner Ricardo Badoer arrogantly referring to the outgoing players as “f****g hyenas”.