Nigerian wonder kid breaks football freestyling world record – VIDEO

Nigerian young football freestyler Eche Chinonso recently entered the Guinness World Records.

The 11-year-old had the most consecutive touches on a ball, 111 times, in a minute while balancing another ball on his head.

Chinonso was delighted with breaking the record.

“I want to prove to the world that anything is possible,” he said.

World football governing body Fifa – via Twitter – also congratulated the youngster on the achievement.

How many kick-ups could you do when you were 10? We bet some of you were pretty good! ⚽️💪 Guessing you weren’t doing them while balancing another ball on your head like 🇳🇬@AmazingkidEche, though 😅 What a talent! And a @GWR record-holder, too! 🏅👏pic.twitter.com/QTqE5VAlZa — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 6, 2020

Chinonso earlier this year told BBC that he’d like to pursue freestyling to the highest level or play football at a professional level.

“I started freestyling at the age of 8 after my dad showed me videos of Messi and former Nigerian International Jay Jay Okocha. I wake up every day at 4:30am to train and later head to school. After classes I go out to play football with my friends,” he said.

“I want to become an International Freestyler and travel all over the world or play for big clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona and the Super Eagles of Nigeria when I grow up,” he added.

Chinonso is popularly referred to as Amazing Kid Eche in the football world.