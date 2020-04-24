Neymar’s mum dumps boy toy over gay links

Neymar’s mum has reportedly broken up with her boy toy after finding out he dated a string of men.

A report from Brazil states that Nadine sent the 23-year-old Tiago Ramos after finding out he had dated several men before they met.

Nadine, 52, declared her love for 23-year-old on Instagram less than two weeks ago.

According to the Daily Mail, Tiago, who is six years younger than Neymar, allegedly dated the PSG and Brazil star’s personal chef Mauro before becoming romantically involved with the forward’s mother.

“It has also claimed that he was dating a famous Brazilian actor and stand-up comedian called Carlinhos Maia,” the publication further wrote.

The Paris Saint-Germain star only gave his seal of approval to the relationship 10 days ago.

Neymar had shown his support for the new couple after his mother posted a picture of them together to her social media pages.

Nadine posted a picture of herself cuddling up to Tiago alongside the caption: “The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it…❤️”

The Paris Saint-Germain commented: “Be happy mom ❤️ Love you”.

Tiago is now reportedly back with his family in Brazil after being kicked out of Nadine’s mansion.