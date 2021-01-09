Napsa Stars announce Calabar signing





Harambee Stars defender David Owino ‘Calabar’ is in line to face his former club Gor Mahia in the Caf Confederation Cup next month after penning a deal with Zambia’s Napsa Stars.

This transfer also implies the 32-year old has relocated from Ndola town, where he has been based for the past seven years, to Lusaka City.

“David Owino is a pensioner. He has signed with Napsa Stars for two years. Welcome,” the top-flight club announced on its website.

Owino who previously turned out for the Kenyan record champions has been plying his trade with Zesco United for the past six seasons.

He left the seven-time former Zambian champions on December 31 after his contract expired.

At Zesco, he won five league titles, three Absa Cup Championships, and three shield honours.

The 32-year-old Owino, who turned out for Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, has been training with Gor Mahia since the expiry of its contract with Zesco United.

“This is my home and I know I’m always welcome here all the time. I have been training with them to keep fit as I work on getting a new team,” Owino recently told Nairobi News.

Owino joined K’Ogalo in 2011 from former Kenyan Premier League side Karuturi Sport. He won two league titles, one Cup competition, and the KPL Top 8 title in his three-year stint at Gor.

Coincidentally, Gor have been paired with Napsa in the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs with the K’Ogalo hosting the first leg on February 14 before the return leg on February 21.

At Napsa he will also feel at home due to presence of former K’Ogalo striker Timothy Otieno and goalkeeper Shaban Odhonji and former Mathare United burly striker Andrew Tololwa.

Napsa is currently ranked 16th in the 18 table team in the Zambian league on seven points, 13 behind league leaders Prison Leopards. The team has had seven rounds of matches, four less compared to 11 other teams have played.