Nairobi Stima ‘not disbanded’ despite terminating all players’ contracts

Nairobi Stima chairman Johnstone Sakwa has dismissed claims that the team has been disbanded after losing sponsorship of Kenya Power Company and terminating the contract of all its players.

Sakwa said that despite the loss of sponsorship, negotiations are ongoing to ensure the club gets a new sponsor.

SPONSORSHIP WITHDRAWAL

“The team is still there and has not been disbanded as it is being portrayed. As an employee of Kenya Power, I want to state that the company did a lot for Nairobi Stima all these years and we can’t castigate its withdrawal caused by the harsh economic situation,” said Sakwa.

He also said that he will hold a meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday to explore the team’s future.

“I will be having a meeting with stakeholders to talk about the issue and way forward for the team. As at now I can’t reveal much because the negotiations will be on various issues which will then inform our decision concerning the fate of Nairobi Stima,” he said.

Last month, Kenya Power Company terminated its sponsorship to Kenyan Premier League side Western Stima and National Super League sides Nairobi Stima and Coast Stima.

The company cited low revenue returns on its business due to the negative effects of coronavirus pandemic as the main reason for its withdrawal.

TERMINATION LETTERS

In one of the contract termination letters seen by Nairobi News and signed by Sakwa, the club thanked players for their services.

“This is to inform you that your contract with Nairobi Stima Welfare Club Football club is terminated from June 30, 2020 as per clause 2.1 Termination by the Club part e (without notice or payment in lieu of notice when the club is dissolved as a result of withdrawal of sponsorship by sponsor). We want to thank you for the services rendered to the club,” the letter reads in part.

Nairobi Stima were one of the teams which had a chance of being promoted to KPL before coronavirus hit the country in March leading to indefinite suspension of all sporting activities in the country.

The team was placed fourth on the NSL standings with 35 points, eight points behind leaders Nairobi City Stars.