Mwendwa rules out ‘handshake’ deal with Nyamweya

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has ruled out any ‘handshake’ deal with his opponents ahead of or after the body’s elections.

FKF is set to go to the polls to elect a new president and officials for a four-year term and FKF’s Electoral Board, led by Prof Edwin Wamukoya, has announced that Mwendwa and his Deputy Doris Petra are unopposed for the top two seats.

Others seeking to challenge Mwendwa are his predecessor Sam Nyamweya, seasoned politicians Moses Akaranga and Alex Ole Magelo and Nairobi businessman Steve Mburu who have all boycotted the exercise claiming it is skewed in favour of the incumbent.

Separately, there are three cases at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and High Court challenging the electoral process but Mwendwa too is confident he will triumph.

“We will win the (electoral related) court cases because those challenging us are not football members,” Mwendwa told Nairobi News.

“Opposition leader Raila Odinga managed to do a handshake with the President (Uhuru Kenyatta) because he has a constituency. Our opponents have no support. I can prove that. Our team is unopposed in all the eight National Executive Committee seats and in 35 of the 45 Counties heading to the elections.”

FKF’s elections will be held on December 7 and the Electoral Board has already released the list of clubs and officials cleared to vote.