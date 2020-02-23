Mwendwa blasts his opponents for failing to present their nomination papers

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has blasted the Sports Registrar over the later’s modalities on how the body’s county and national elections should he conducted.

He spoke on Saturday at the federation’s headquarters at Kasarani, in Nairobi, after presenting his nomination papers to FKF’s Electoral board to seek a second four-year term in office.

Mwendwa also said he is confident of triumphing in the polls slated for next month even if the ‘exercise is repeated ten times’.

The initial polls slated for last December 2019 was cancelled by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) over irregularities in the Electoral Board and a lack of public participation in the exercise.

But all his opponents – namely his predecessor Sam Nyamweya, Gor Mahia Chief Executive Lordvick Aduda and businessman Sam Mburu – kept off the exercise.

None had appeared before the Board for the nomination process by yesterday’s 5pm deadline, insisting they will instead wait for the court ruling before deciding on their next course of action.

Mwendwa dragged the Registrar Rose Wasike to the SDT in a contest over which set of rules should apply in the county and national elections on March 14 and 26.

“I am confident we will win the court case. Fifa has insisted we use the FKF constitution to conduct our elections. Not the Sports Act. The Sports Act also states we must use our constitution,” Mwendwa said.

‘NOISE MAKERS’

“My problem is the Registrar asked we register interim county officials but and I have refused. I want to register elected officials. She is also suggesting only 21 registered football clubs are eligible to vote whereas we have 6000 teams which have been playing football regularly.”

Mwendwa also hit out at his opponents, stating that they nothing to contribute to the development of football.

“Those are noise makers who hang around courts, but will never come to the ballot for a contest. That is why I am confident of winning this election even if it is held ten times.”

The 40-year old IT specialist has elected to retain Doris Petra as his running mate.

His nomination papers indicate that he has been endorsed by all the 20 FKF branches countrywide, which if approved by the Electoral Board, would mean any other interested candidate has been locked out of the race by the virtue of a lack of endorsement from at least five branches as is required by the election laws.

Besides, Mwendwa was endorsed by 12 of the 18 Kenyan Premier league clubs. He also submitted a certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations plus a clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.