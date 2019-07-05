Nick Mwendwa: Why I’m happy with Harambee Stars’ performance in Egypt

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has said he is happy with Harambee Star’s performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Even the President (Uhuru Kenyatta) didn’t ask us to go and win matches. He said we should go and compete well, play our hearts out and represent the country,” said Mwendwa.

Mwendwa, who spoke on Friday during an interview on Citizen TV, also denied reports that he has a hand in the selection of national team players.

“There is no high level coach who can accept someone to pick a team for him. Migne has been to seven major tournaments before. This is the first time I am taking the team to this level.

“The coach had a free hand in selecting the players and even the camp in France. It was cold in Europe and very hot in Cairo. But the coach insisted on France as a camping place. He explained his reasons.”

Mwendwa’s sentiments come after a number of players called up by Migne to the Africa Cup of Nations failed to be handed playing opportunities.

They include forwards Paul Were, Masoud Juma and Ovella Ochieng who never enjoyed play time even when the team was struggling for goals.

Mwendwa also regretted that injuries to major players including Brian Mandela, Joash Ochieng and Paul Were affected the team’s game plan.

“Uganda have had a good tournament in Egypt. But two years ago in Gabon, they failed to win a single game. Now they progressed to the round of 16. It’s a process.”

Kenya had a below par outing at the continental showpiece, winning only one of the three games it competed in at the group stages.