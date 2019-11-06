Mwalala: Yanga talks are just rumours

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala says reports linking him to the vacant coaching job at Tanzanian club Yanga are just ‘rumour’.

The youthful coach spoke on Wednesday, hours before his team faced Western Stima in a Kenyan Premier League match in Kisumu.

“Those are just rumours and I do not normally respond to that,” Mwalala told Citizen website.

“In football, we are used to speculations and of course people make decisions, but if I switch my focus of this club it will be a big mistake. I’m focused on the matches that we have before the international break,” he further said.

Mwalala has been tipped to take over at the Jangwani based club which fired Congolese coach Mwinyi Zahera on Tuesday following a spate of below-par returns on the pitch.

The Dar es Salaam club has since picked veteran trainer Charles Mkwasaa to fill the role in an interim capacity.