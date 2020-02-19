Muyoti sets his sights on KPL title after bagging coach of the month award

Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti has won the January – Kenyan Premier League (KPL) coach of the month award.

The former Thika United tactician guided Kakamega Homeboyz to the top of the table in January and held forte for 13 days before losing grip.

Muyoti beat Gor Mahia tactician Steven Polack for the January gong in a unanimous vote cast by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK).

Muyoti pocketed Sh 75000 alongside a personalized trophy for his January performance.

“I’m thankful to God who has led me thus far. My appreciation also goes to the players, management and sponsors for working tirelessly and ensuring that we win our games. We are prepared to go all the way and win this league even though our motto remains taking one game at a time,” a jubilant Muyoti said.

Homeboyz won four out of four matches and scored nine goals in the process.

First off was relegation bound Kisumu All Stars who soaked in four goals at the hands of the ruthless Homeboyz.

Muyoti then mustered a 1-0 victory over Zoo then edged defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1. A routine 2-1 victory over Kariobangi Sharks sent Homeboyz cruising to the top and completed an excellent month.

“Our target remains winning the league and we really believe it can happen. All the teams in the top four or five have a chance and it’s only going to depend on who has the best run in. But I’d love to break Gor Mahia’s dominance and give the KPL some excitement. The league is not interesting at all when one team wins every season,” Muyoti said.