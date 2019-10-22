Muthomi: I’m not yet done with Kalekwa for ‘tainting’ my name

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive (CEO) Robert Muthomi has threatened to sue Kenyan Premier League (KPL) club Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa for ‘tainting’ his name.

He spoke on Tuesday after FKF’s Disciplinary Committee cleared him of any wrongdoing in a case he was accused of abusing his office.

“I have asked my lawyers to look into it. I reserve my rights to the action and this (taking legal action) could go further in helping me clear my name,” Muthomi exclusively told Nairobi News.

Muthomi was forced to step aside as the federation’s CEO in July and has since been under investigation after Kalekwa accused him of attempting to aid Harambee Stars striker John Avire to terminate his contract with Sofapaka and travel to Egypt to sign a better deal with Tanta FC.

These allegations stem from a letter written by Muthomi in his position as an employee of the federation to Egypt Embassy in Nairobi, in which he requested the foreign mission to secure Avire and his ‘agent’ to travel to Cairo to watch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as ‘fans’.

NO EVIDENCE

But the disciplinary committee, led by chair Bernard Murunga, Lydia Mokaya, and Dorothy Jemator, has ruled that there was no sufficient evidence to nail Muthomi.

“Having considered all evidence laid before it, the committee is of the view that in the broad sense there was insufficient adduce evidence to the effect that the respondent (Muthomi) abused his office. The decision of the committee is unanimous,” the ruling reads in part.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa recently announced he had an agreement with Muthomi to relinquish his position regardless of the Disciplinary Committee’s ruling, and the former Chief Executive has confirmed he doesn’t want his job back.