Musonye maintains that Kenyans love beer and gossip more than local game

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential candidate Nicholas Musonye is still of the view that Kenyans love to drink beer and gossip in bars as they enjoy foreign football as opposed to supporting their own.

The 55-year-old administrator, who says he only needs one term (of four years) to bring sanity into the country’s football management, says Kenyans don’t care one bit about Kenyan football.

He says, the time is right for a change of heart.

BEER AND GOSSIP

“I am appealing to Kenyans to change their mindset about European football, let us build our own clubs, our own teams so that we can attract other players to come play for us, attract sponsors and build our own brands,” Musonye said in a recent interview with Ebru.

Back in 2009, when he was still Cecafa’s Secretary General, Musonye vented his anger at Kenyans for not supporting the local game.

“Kenyans don’t love football. They only like gossiping and drinking beer in bars during while watching foreign league matches,” Musonye ranted back then.

At the same time, Musonye has criticised Fifa for aiding the current FKF leadership under Nick Mwendwa in disregarding Sports Disputes Tribunal ruling over the controversies surrounding the federations’ general election that has been cancelled twice.

CREDIBLE ELECTIONS

“We cannot have elections under these circumstances, the court cases must be cleared. You must respect the laws of Kenya first, before we respect the other laws. The other laws we can do without,” he said.

Musonye also said the current FKF regime can’t hold a credible election.

“The current office cannot hold elections that are credible, only a normalisation committee will make can level the playing ground,” he said.

Musonye, who stepped down as Cecafa Secretary General in December 2019, will be banking on his 20 years experience as a football administrator to win the elections.