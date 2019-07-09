President Museveni rewards Uganda Cranes players with Sh100 million

Each Uganda Cranes player is set to earn upto Sh5 million in bonuses and allowances following the team’s exploits at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

This follows an additional Sh100 million bonus awarded to the team by President Yoweri Museveni on Monday when the players and officials paid him a visit at State House in Entebbe

“You played very well and have done the country very proud. As a football fan I’m happy and will give you 1 million dollars to share among yourselves,” said Museveni.

“Of course the players have to get much more than the officials,” he added.

Uganda was the only team from East Africa which reached the tournament’s round of 16.

Cranes beat DR Congo 2-0, drew 1-1 with Zimbabwe and lost 2-0 to hosts Egypt in her Group matches before losing 1-0 to Senegal in the knockout stage.

BONUS ROW

The players had earlier received approximately Sh3 million as winning bonuses and camping allowance at the tournament and are now set for a further Sh2.5 million following the president’s latest contribution.

But prior to their match against Senegal, the Cranes camp had been hit by a players strike in the wake of a bonus row.

For two days the players refused to train to protest ‘unpaid’ bonuses amounting to Sh600,000 for each one of them, for beating DR Congo and drawing with Zimbabwe.