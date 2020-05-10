Musa Otieno: Nyamweya did not pay me for three years

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has admitted to failing to pay former Harambee Stars coach Musa Otieno his salary for three years.

Nyamweya though maintains that was not entirely his fault and has implored on his successor Nick Mwendwa to pick up that bill.

Otieno, who captained the men’s national football team during his playing days, made the claim via text on the Carol Radull Live Show on Facebook in which Nyamweya was the guest.

“Nyamweya did not pay me my salary for three years from the time I worked for the national team,” Otieno’s text read.

BLAME THE FEDERATION

To this Nyamweya responded: “I mentored the young man (Otieno). But you cannot say Nyamweya did not pay me my salary. It is the federation that did not pay him. We must differentiate the federation and Nyamweya,” Nyamweya told the show host Carol Radull.

“If the federation did not have money at the time, it did not have money. You have seen (former Harambee Stars coach) Adel Amrouche has not been paid Sh 100 million. If I did not pay you, then the federation (read Mwendwa) took you in as well so they should pay you.”

Nyamweya has announced he will contest for the FKF presidency in the forthcoming elections.