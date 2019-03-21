Musa Mohammed’s teammate conned Sh10 million by ‘business partner’





Nkana FC striker Walter Bwalya has lost $98,000 (about Sh10 million) in a business deal gone sour, Zambia’s Daily Mail has reported.

The lanky forward is a teammate to Kenyans Musa Mohammed and Duncan Otieno at the Kitwe based club.

According to the Daily Mail, Bwalya had posted a message on his official Facebook and offered a reward of $1500 (about Sh150,000) to anyone who could help him find one Fodson Mulyata.

BUSINESS PARTNERS

“Wanted by Police. His name is Fodson Mulytata. Wanted. Anyone with information on his whereabouts please contact this number 09654657706. A reward of $1500 will be awarded,” Walter wrote on his Facebook account.

Sources have also been quoted saying Bwalya and Mulyata – who is a resident of Chingola in the Copperbelt region- are known business partners.

MONTHLY SALARY

Bwalya is one of the accomplished strikers in Zambia and a consistent challenger for the top scorer’s award alongside Harambee Stars striker Jesse Were.

He is believed to earn about Sh600,000 each month in salaries and allowances.

However, the huge amount of cash he was allegedly conned suggests that he has either been investing big time or has several part-time hustles.