Musa Mohammed leads his teammates to the field during the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Machakos Stadium. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former Gor Mahia skipper and Kenyan international centre back Musa Mohammed could soon be joining top Zambian club Kabwe Warriors, Nairobi News has established.

While confirming news of the possible deal, Mohammed told Nairobi News that he expects his future to be sorted out in the coming week.

The 26-year-old currently is a free agent after his contract was terminated by Albanian club FK Tirana in April.

On Friday, sections of the Zambian media reported that player is expected in Lusaka to commence talks with Kabwe Warriors.

Mohammed has since confirmed the reports.

“Yes, they (Kabwe Warriors) are one of the clubs interested (in my services) and my people have been in talks with them. But they are not the only club that I could join,” Mohammed explained.

STINT AT GOR MAHIA

“I expect a solution in the next week or so. I’m fit and ready for the next chapter of my career. I have played several high-intensity games for the national team in the past two weeks and my body is in good shape.”

Besides Kabwe, Tanzanian sides Simba SC and Singida United have also been reported to be interested in signing the defender.

Mohammed captained Gor Mahia to two Kenyan Premier League titles, a domestic cup and the SportPesa Super Cup victory in 2017.

He also led Harambee Stars to victory at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in Kenya in 2017.

He was Kenya’s captain during the team’s recent tour of India, where Kenya finished second, behind the hosts and ahead of New Zealand and Chinese Taipei at the Hero International Cup.



