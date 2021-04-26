Mulee: I’m feeling better

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee, in spectacles, while receiving treatment at a hospital in New Delhi

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee says he is responding well to treatment after undergoing minor surgery in India.

The veteran football coach spoke to Nairobi News from his hospital bed in New Delhi on Saturday.

Earlier, he’d uploaded a photo on Instagram showing himself and his brother receiving treatment at what appeared to be a health facility.

In the photo which has gone viral and brought about speculation especially from football fans, Mulee, also a renowned presenter at Radio Jambo, is seen donning hospital gear.

The picture further shows the former Tusker FC and Rwanda’s Patriotic Army coach gesturing a thumbs up to the camera and appearing to struggle in forcing out a smile.

He is sitted on a bed with a nurse standing beside him while an intravenous medication syringe can be spotted induced on his left hand.

“All is well,” Mulee said.

He also assured Kenyans that he will be fit enough to prepare the men’s national football team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches which kick-off in June.

“I went through a procedure here and it was very successful. My brother is also feeling better. We are recuperating.”

Kenya will play host to Uganda in Nairobi on June 5 or 6 in her opening Group ‘E’ assignment, in a pool that also consists of Rwanda and Mali.

Stars, seeking to play at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in the country’s history, will then fly ti Kigali to face hosts Amavubi a week later.

Mulee understandably stopped short of discussing his medical condition even as reports suggest he’d donated his kidney to his brother.

Other reports indicate the 52-year old underwent a separate medical procedure.

Mulee who made his name on the football pitch as a goalkeeper at Tusker FC, was involved in a road accident along Waiyaki Way while heading to work last October days before he was named Stars coach for the third time as a replacement to Francis Kimanzi.

He was admitted to the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi for a few days but Nairobi News is yet to establish if there exists is a link between that incident and his current treatment.