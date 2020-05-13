Muhoroni Youth boss calls for help from others clubs to overturn FKF’s decision

Muhoroni Youth Chairman Moses Adagala says Kenyan Premier League clubs which were dissatisfied by the Football Kenyan Federation (FKF) decision to prematurely halt the league are free to seek to be enjoined in the case before the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT).

On Tuesday, SDT Chairman John Ohaga overturned the decision by FKF President Nick Mwendwa to declare Gor Mahia champions until the case presented before it by Adagala and KPL is heard and determined on May 26, 2020.

SUSPENDED

On April 30, Mwendwa via his Twitter account declared Gor Mahia the 2019/20 champions, relegated Chemelil Sugar and Sony Sugar using the mid table season and later presented K’Ogalo’s name to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

KPL, which suspended the league indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March, opposed the declaration insisting the law was not followed and wrote to CAF over the issue.

Adagala says all clubs, and not just Chemelil Sugar and KPL, should step forward and seek to have FKF’s declaration overruled.

“I laud the SDT decision and I am praying that we win the case because I stand for the truth. Even other clubs who were aggrieved by the decision to prematurely end the league should not fear seeking to be enjoined in this case because we are fighting for the benefit of Kenyan football. This is not Adagala’s fight but a war against impunity,” he said.

The veteran football administrator told Nairobi News on phone that he hopes justice will prevail as he was sure Chemelil Sugar will manage a top 10 finish if the nine remaining matches are played.

“Before the league was suspended, Chemelil had won three out of its five matches. We were also sure of winning our remaining five home games and manage a good result in the remaining four away matches. We had a great chance of remaining in the league,” he said.

DECLARATION

He further accused Mwendwa of making decisions without involving other stakeholders.

“Mwendwa had no capacity to decide the fate of the league because even the SDT had in its earlier ruling disbanded the federation National Executive Committee. We hope this will be the end of making decision to seek for political influence,” added Adagala.

The outspoken official also called on KPL to stand its ground and not to allow the current FKF office seek relevance before the end of their five year term in September.

“KPL should discharge its duties effectively and not be coerced just because their contract is ending soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, AFC Chairman Dan Shikanda says the club NEC will be meeting today to give a decision on whether the club will seek to be enjoined in the KPL, Chemelil Sugar vs FKF case or not.

“We are having a meeting relating to this issue as AFC Leopards. We laud SDT for halting unlawful ending of the league. Every thing should be done within the law and after consultation because some clubs are private entities and their owners have heavily invested in them,” he said.

Shikanda, Adagala and Kakamega Homeboyz Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula were among the first to come out to oppose FKF’s move to end the league and declare Gor Mahia champions.