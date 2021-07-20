Muguna’s farewell to K’Ogalo

Gor Mahia's Kenneth Muguna celebrates his goal against AFC Leopards with team mates Jacques Tuyisenge (left) and Nicholas Kipkirui during the Mashemeji derby at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani. PHOTO | SPORTPESA

Gor Mahia's Kenneth Muguna celebrates his goal against AFC Leopards with team mates Jacques Tuyisenge (left) and Nicholas Kipkirui during the Mashemeji derby at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani. PHOTO | SPORTPESA





Kenyan midfielder Kenneth ‘Junior’ Muguna has confirmed his exit from Gor Mahia amid reports he has shaken hands on an agreement to join Tanzanian moneybags Azam FC.

The attacker on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, wrote an emotional farewell to the K’Ogalo fans on social media, in which he thanked the club’s management, fans, and fellow players for extending their support to him during his second stint.

“When I arrived at this great club I was just a young man with dreams of representing the biggest club in the country, I didn’t expect things to go as well as they did but you made it a lot easier for me and not to forget the high level of players with so much quality who were always there to support and make me feel comfortable,” he wrote.

Thank you 💚💯 pic.twitter.com/MnPtgce1JX — Kenneth Muguna Mugambi (@KennethMuguna10) July 20, 2021

“Looking at what I have achieved at the club is so satisfying, I was lucky enough to play under great coaches and great management as well a bunch of good players.

Muguna’s move has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans, some who think he should have joined a better club.