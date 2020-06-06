Mudavadi rescues financially crippled AFC Leopards

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has donated Sh633,000 to Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards.

The money goes directly towards offsetting premium and land rates accumulated in the land belonging to the club that was donated by former president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

The 20-acre piece of land is located in Kasarani and the team now plans to build a complex that will be home to Ingwe.

“COVID-19 has affected many people and sectors – sports has not been spared either and sportsmen are suffering since they are not doing what they normally do. We are happy with what the government is doing through the ministry of sports to cushion sportsmen and we are grateful,” Musalia said.

“However, we need these clubs to be self-sustaining in the near future and that is why I am donating Sh 633,000 to AFC Leopards and this goes directly to the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning to clear the accrued land rates and premiums to the land belonging to this great club. We want AFC Leopards to have a physical home and the sporting complex, once completed, will be a centre of pride for the club,” he added.

Musalia was accompanied by Webuye East Member of Parliament Alfred Sambu, himself a former Chairman of AFC Leopards.

“Running soccer in Kenya is not a walk in the park, it is a very expensive affair so when you have someone like Mudavadi supporting the club we should not take it for granted. We say thank you and the ground has now been set for us to come together and develop this particular property,” Sambu said,

Current AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda thanked Mudavadi for the kind gesture and also presented the club’s strategic plan to him.

AFC Leopards captain Robinson Kamura also thanked Mudavadi, Sambu and the club’s management for their continued support.