Mourinho, Wanyama get down to work at Spurs

Victor Wanyama was pictured alongside his new coach Jose Mourinho at Tottenham’s training session on Wednesday.

Mourinho was appointed the London club’s head coach on a three-year contract on Wednesday following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

THE CHALLENGE

“I couldn’t be happier and look forward to the challenge. What can I promise? Passion, real passion, Passion for my job, but also the passion for my club. That’s what I have been all my career,” Mourinho told Tottenham’s official website.

The Portuguese coach took little time in introducing himself to his players, Wanyama included.

Wanyama and Mourinho donned identical purple training gear at the club’s training session, prompting excited Kenyans to ‘hope’ the Portuguese trainer will hand the Harambee Stars skipper more game time as compared to his predecessor.

DISMISSAL

Towards the end of Pochettino’s stay at Spurs Wanyama had fallen out of favour with the Argentine coach who first signed at Southampton six years ago.

Wanyama is among the Tottenham players yet to publicly pay tribute to Pochettino following his dismissal.

A past English Premier League winner from his spell at Chelsea, Mourinho’s first chance to revive Spurs’ season will be an away game against West Ham at the weekend.

Tottenham are placed a lowly 14th on the 20-team EPL standings after 12 matches.