Motema Pembe players warned against witchcraft ahead of Gor Mahia game

Congolese side Daring Club (DC) Motema Pembe has warned its players and the technical bench against engaging in witchcraft ahead this weekend’s continental showdown with Gor Mahia in Nairobi.

According to Lessential, the club president, Vidiye Tshimanga, has also ‘fired’ people he believes have been practicing witchcraft at the glamour club.

STERN WARNING

Tshimanga issued the stern warning following Saturday’s one-all draw against Saint-Éloi Lupopo in a league match at the Stadium Frederic Kibasa Maliba.

The draw came days after Motema Pembe lost to Jeunesse Sportive Groupe Bazano in another league match.

“Dear friends, know that I am very unhappy tonight,” Tshimenga is reported to have told Motema Pembe staff in the dressing room.

“I have seen everything. (If you) dream, I tell you ‘dream’. (I) never again (want) these kinds of practice here at Motema Pembe. Your fetishes, do it yourself. I only win with God and no one else.”

The match against Gor Mahia in a first leg fixture of the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs round will mark the first time the ‘Green and White’ – as the Kinshasha based team is famously referred to – will be visiting Kenya in two and a half decades.

In their last visit in 1994, Motema Pembe demolished a star-studded Kenya Breweries (now referred to as Tusker) 3-0 for a famous 5-2 aggregate win that saw them clinching the defunct Africa Cup Winners Cup (Mandela Cup).

The winner of the Gor Mahia and Motema Pembe game will qualify for the group stage of the Confederation Cup. This comes with Sh27 million in prize money. The tournament’s winner will pocket Sh150 million.