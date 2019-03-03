Moses Kuria laments Mount Kenya United’s depressing streak

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi on February 12, 2019 during the hearing of an incitement case against him. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi on February 12, 2019 during the hearing of an incitement case against him. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria’s early days as a football stakeholder are turning out to be a nightmare.

The fiery MP bankrolls Kenyan Premier League side Mount Kenya United – previously known as Nakumatt FC – a team he purchased from Nakumatt Holdings a few months for a reported Sh10 million.

However, very little has gone according to script since the takeover with the side struggling both on and off the pitch.

On Saturday, Mount Kenya received a 6-0 hammering from Kakamega Homeboyz in a league match.

The legislator however attempted make a light issue of the embarrassing loss terming it as ‘unfair’ and against national cohesion.

Our beloved Mt Kenya United lost 6-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz. I thought we are all committed to national cohesion and fairness . Really ? — Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) March 2, 2019

But Kuria’s witticism aside, the result has left the club in precarious position. The club has now dropped to the bottom of the table with 12 points from 16 matches.

Worse, Nairobi News understands the team is grappling with serious financial challenges, with the first team players and coaches yet to receive their monthly dues for the past three months.

Not even the return of coach Melis Melo seems to have stabilised the sinking Mount Kenya United ship.