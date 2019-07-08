Heartbroken Moroccan journalist weeps after team’s elimination from Afcon

Morocco’s loss to Benin on Saturday night in a penalty shoot-out at the round of 16 stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations was too for one distraught photojournalist to bear.

So much so that she was pictured in tears while holding her expensive camera and lens shortly after the Atlas Lions suffered the heartbreaking defeat.

Journalists are generally expected to remain neutral and objective while on such assignments but in this instance, it is understandable that patriotism and passion for the game got the better of this journalist.

Considered favourites at the start of this tournament, the Atlas Lions were surprisingly bundled out of the championship following a dramatic 4-1 loss to Benin after the two-team’s settled for a 1-1 in over 120 minutes of play.

South Africa, Senegal and Nigeria are the other teams which have similarly booked their tickets to the quarter-finals.