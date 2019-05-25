Morning drizzle, delayed start mars Mater heart run

Traffic, littering and poor time keeping were the highlights of Saturday’s Mater heart run.

The run that was scheduled to start at 7am delayed due to speeches by the invited guests that took two hours to conclude.

When the run finally started, traffic was already building up for a busy Saturday morning resulting in delays on major roads.

Lang’ata and Mombasa Roads were most affected.

The organizers did not provide litter bins along the route leaving Kenyatta Avenue, Valley Road, Mbagathi Way, Lang’ata Road and Uhuru Highway littered with water bottles.

A garbage truck was spotted on the marathon route later in the day with workers trying to clear the huge mess left behind.

Online, Kenyans descended on the organisers for what they termed as lack of proper planning. Some offered free solutions including better route mapping to ensure flow of traffic and provision of litter bins.

“Mater Heart Run was scheduled to start at 7.00am and end at 11.00am – why is traffic so bad right now? Organisers, thank you for the noble thought but in future study the dynamics of Nairobi and you can easily know the ripple effects of road closures,” wrote Bashe.

“Mater heart run is a noble cause but should be held on Sundays. Traffic all over,” Fatma Osman suggested.

“The Mater Heart Run litter bugs are busy leaving a trail of used water bottles all over the roads,” Barack tweeted.

“Ayayayaya Mmeachilia watoto wenu kwa hii baridi yote with only T-Shirts on, in the name of Mater Heart Run? hamuogopi Pneumonia? ??♀️?,” wondered Phixx Tonito.

“Have the organisers of the walk planned for a clean up after the walk? The littering by kids is mind boggling,” tweeted Luvai.

“Such a great turn out for the @theheartrun… Mbagathi road is swamped with green! Such a great cause. One thing though, people are littering plastic bottles. You should consider as a gesture of giving back to the environment, to collect them after the run!” Mimi ni Mkenya wrote.