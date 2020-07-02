More needy Kenyan athletes to receive government stipends

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) players have a reason to smile after the government announced it will this week disburse the second instalment of funds to cushion athletes affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, confirmed this on Thursday, saying 2500 athletes will benefit from this exercise.

SUSPENSION

“The second disbursement of the stimulus package stipend to 2500 national team athletes, including Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and Women Premier League (WPL) footballers will be effected in the course of the week,” Mohamed said.

These funds are part of the Sh50 million released by the Ministry in May following an outcry over an indefinite suspension of all sporting activities in the country as a way of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

DIFFICULTIES

The cash was availed from the Sports Fund, with each player supposed to receive atleast Sh10,000 in the months of May, June and possibly July.

“We agreed to start with the KPL because we know the difficulties they (players) are going through. The severe cases will be accorded first priority,” the CS said in May.

All football leagues in the country have been postponed indefinitely since March.