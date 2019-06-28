Moneybags Wanyama spoils victorious teammates with sumptuous dinner

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is to spoil his teammates with a lavish dinner in Cairo, Egypt.

Multiple sources told Nairobi News say the team will be treated to the meal at a Cairo hotel on Friday evening.

“It’s a get together,” the source said.

“And some sort of thank you following the team’s heroics against Tanzania.”

Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migné confirmed the dinner plans: “My captain has invited the whole team for dinner at a good restaurant in Cairo. It’s a good get together and we will also bond and recollect how tough it’s been here so far.”

This expenditure will not dent Wanyama’s pockets. He is based in England and takes home an estimated Sh1 million everyday in gross wages playing for Tottenham Hotspurs.

Kenya are still basking in the glory of defeating Tanzania 3-2 in a thrilling East Africa derby in Cairo.

Harambee Stars are competing in the Africa Cup of Nations and despite losing her opening match 2-0, the win over Tanzania maintains the team’s chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the tournament.