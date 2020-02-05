Join our WhatsApp Channel
Moment when Newcastle fan unleashed his genitals to celebrate match winner

By Nahashon Musungu February 5th, 2020 1 min read

Just how do you celebrate when your favourite football team scores a match-winning goal?

Well, a football fan in England on Tuesday night celebrated a goal by reaching down into his trousers and whipping out his genitals in an astonishing moment of excitement.

The bizarre spectacle happened during an FA Cup fourth-round replay match between Newcastle United and Oxford United.

As Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin raced over to celebrate his match winning extra-time goal, the man in the crowd suddenly unzipped his trousers, whipped out his genitals and started gesticulating with it.

The match, which Newcastle won 3-2, was broadcast live throughout the globe.

The disturbing incident has since attracted much discussion on social media with some eagle eyed viewers posting a clip of the bizarre celebration on Twitter.

Newcastle, courtesy of the result, progressed to the fifth round of the tournament where they will play against West Brom.

