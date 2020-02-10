Moim eager to get started for her new club KCB

Kenya women volleyball captain Mercy Moim, who recently made a big switch to KCB from Kenya Prisons, says she can’t wait to guide her new team to glory in the local league and in the continent as well.

With the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League set to kick off on Friday with seven matches lined up in Ruringu, Nyeri, KCB have been busy training at their Ruaraka base.

Moim, who is one of the most experienced players in the team, says the key to success is to have a strong and happy unit as volleyball is a team sport.

“Time had come for me to move from Kenya Prisons but they remain my family forever. I have worked for Kenya Prisons for 13 years and you cannot erase such good memories. Now I am at KCB and my focus remains the same, to get better and help the team do well. We have trained well so far and we are eager to start on a positive note,” Moim said.

KCB will kick off their title chase with matches against Bungoma County and local rivals Kenya Pipeline on Friday.

Other than Moim, the bankers also staged a coup by signing Edith Wisa and Sharon Chepchumba from Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline respectively.

Sharon Amito, a Ugandan setter, Ernestine Akimanizanye a Rwandese middle blocker and immediate former Kwathanze duo Immaculate Nekesa and Sharon Sandui have also joined the team

KVF League First leg fixtures – Friday, February 14 (Nyeri)

Bungoma County vs KCB (9am)

DCI vs KDF (9am)

Kenya Pipeline vs Ashton (9am)

Kenya Prisons vs Ashton (11am)

KDF vs Bugoma County (11am)

KCB vs Kenya Pipeline (1pm)

Kenya Prisons vs DCI (1pm)