Modo readies Ingwe for Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopards tactician Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani is eagerly looking forward to his first Mashemeji Derby as the club’s coach.

Ingwe will take on arch rival Gor Mahia on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium and Kimani is eager to get one over the reigning league champion.

“Gor Mahia are a good side, no doubt about that and we respect them. I have faced them as a player and I am excited to be facing them now as a coach,” Kimani told Nairobi News after the team’s solitary goal win over Chemelil Sugar in Kericho.

“I know we (AFC Leopards) haven’t beaten them in a while but we now have a good team and we are more or less in the same level technically. What we need to work on is the psychological part of the game which they have used against us in the past,” he said.

“We also need to work very hard this week in training. It won’t be an easy game but we will be in the best possible shape heading into this match, that is my assurance to the Ingwe fans,” he added.

AFC Leopards will miss Clyde Senaji who received a red card in the match against Chemelil Sugar but will welcome back captain Robinson Kamura who missed the game on Saturday.