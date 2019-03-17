Former Harambee Stars defender ‘Modo’ primed for Leopards coaching role

Anthony Kimani (right), David Ochieng(centre) and Clifton Miheso celebrates a goal against South Sudan during 2012 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on November 26, 2012. FILE PHOTO

Former AFC Leopards captain Anthony Kimani has emerged as the favourite candidate for the assistant coach’s job at the club’s first-team.

The youthful Kimani, Nairobi News understands, has been shortlisted for this job with the appointment expected to be made in the coming few days.

Chemelil coach Francis Baraza is also in the frame as coach Casa Mbungo looks to make mid-season cosmetic changes to his relegation-threatened side.

GOOD MOMENTS

Kimani, who captained Leopards to the domestic cup (GOTV Shield) title in 2013, said he is excited by the prospects of rejoining his former club.

“I will be attracted at the possibility of joining AFC Leopards. I had some good moments at the club and we won some trophies. I hope that can happen again,” Kimani told Nairobi News.

NEW SIGNINGS

“I am also keen to work under the new coach as I note he has won several titles back in Rwanda,” added Kimani who also turned out for Mathare United during his playing days.

Now retired but an accomplished defender during his heyday, Kimani also captained Harambee Stars to the final of the 2012 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala.

Besides Kimani, Leopards have already signed Harambee Stars defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng and are also said to be keen on signing atleast two more players.