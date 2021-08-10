Miheso wins Gor’s player of the month gong

Betsafe Managing Director Victor Sudi hands over the player of the month title to Gor midfielder Clifton Miheso. PIC: COURTESY

Gor Mahia attacker Clifton Miheso has been voted the fans’ most outstanding player in July.

The winger, who also turns out for the men’s national football team, stood out for the team despite inconsistent returns on the pitch.

He beat teammates Harun Shakava and Ernest Wendo to the gong.

“I am so excited to be the first winner of this award and I thank all my teammates because this is a team sport. To the fans, I can’t be more grateful,” said Miheso.

He was awarded a glittering trophy and Sh25,000 cash award by club sponsors BetSafe.

Gor failed to win a league match the entire month for the first time in a decade but qualified for the 2021/2022 Caf Confederation Cup after a dramatic win over AFC Leopards in the Betway Cup final.

Miheso, who is rumored to be on his way out of the club, featured in all the five matches for his team which ended in losses to Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks, Tusker FC, and a one-all draw versus City Stars

A former Leopards player, Miheso also stood out in the match against his former employer and converted one of the four penalties after extra time to win the tie.

Speaking during the presentation of this award, Betsafe Managing Director Victor Sudi reiterated the company’s resolve to support initiatives by the fans such as this to encourage the players to put in extra effort in their trade.

“We shall continue with this award and for the remaining games, I urge you to put in your best effort because we will be here again next month to present the winner as voted by the fans,” he explained.