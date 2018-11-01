Miheso loses case against Golden Arrows over contract termination at ‘gunpoint’

In its ruling, Fifa's Disputes Resolution Chamber (DRC) said Miheso failed to provide the 'required' evidence to back up his claims.





Kenya international Clifton Miheso has lost a case he filed against his former club Golden Arrows at Fifa over unlawful termination of his contract under strange circumstances.

The Kenya international, who currently plies his trade with Zambian club Buildcon, briefly featured for the South African top tier club in 2014 before terminating his two-year contract with the club after only six months.

HIRED GOONS

The 25-year-old would later claim, in a series of media interviews, that he had been forced to terminate the contract at gunpoint by hired goons.

He went on to file a case at Fifa’s Disputes Resolution Chamber (DRC) seeking compensation for unfair termination.

But in its ruling, the Zurich-based global football governing body indicated that Miheso lacked the ‘required’ evidence.

FIFA’S RULING

“The player failed to present documentary evidence in his support of his allegation that he had been coerced by the club into signing a non-specified document as well as the termination agreement. The player only submitted a description of the alleged events,” Fifa’s ruling reads in part.

Fifa’s Disputes Resolution Chamber also established that Golden Arrows had indeed agreed to a compensation plan worth an estimated Sh1.3 million after discussions with the player’s agent.

Before moving to South Africa, Miheso turned out for AFC Leopards, Sofapaka and Thika United in the Kenyan Premier League.