Migne ‘signs’ Ovella Ochieng at South African club

Ovella Ochieng celebrates a goal for Kenya against Zanzibar during the final of the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Machakos. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has reportedly given thumbs for the signing of Kenyan attacker Ovella Ochieng in South Africa.

Soccer Laduma reports that the French coach, who is now in charge of South African club Marumo Gallants has acquired the winger for his squad ahead of the 2021/2022 Dstv Premiership campaign which kicks off this weekend.

Ochieng made his name in Kenya at Kariobangi Sharks but spent three seasons in Sweden at Vasalunds IF.

Despite struggling to make the national team in recent times with Ayub Timbe and Cliff Nyakeya selected ahead of him, Ochieng, 21, is still touted as the brightest talents in Kenya.

Ochieng is the latest attacking acquisition for Gallants under Migné after the addition of Ivorian striker Sede Dion who has joined the club after leaving Botswana topflight outfit Jwaneng Galaxy.