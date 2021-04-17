Migne: Harambee Stars a ‘weak’ team

Harambee Stars Coach Sebastian Migne reacts during the African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifying match against Tanzania at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on August 4, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne argues he took charge of a ‘weak’ team by African standards during his time at the helm.

The Frenchman made this argument in his cover letter in his application for the DR Congo national team job. Migne who has been in charge of Equatorial Guinea and also enjoyed a short stint at French second division club Chamois Niortais FC since leaving Kenya is now keen to replace Christian Biembe at the helm of the Leopards squad ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. which commence in June.

“I would like to reassure you that I am convinced I will help you qualify for the 2022 World Cup after the second round (of matches) which begin in June and which will end with play-offs during the FIFA dates in November,” explained Migne, in a letter to the DR Congo Football Association as reported by Congoprofond.net.

“I am an experienced coach of national teams in Africa and in particular Congo RD as an assistant from 2011 to 2013. I know the places, I had results everywhere and even sometimes against your national team (while in charge) of weaker times without wanting to disrespect them,” the tactician adds.

Migne was in charge of Kenya between 2018 and 2019.

During his stint, he helped Harambee Stars qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in more than a decade and a half on the back of wins against Ghana and Ethiopia in Nairobi.

He also oversaw a 1-0 win over DR Congo’s Leopards in an international friendly in Madrid before leaving the post after an embarrassing loss to Tanzania in the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualification matches.

Migne, who made his name as assistant of popular French trainer Claude Le Roy earlier in his coaching career has also promised he will be fair in his team selection if handed the coaching role in DRC.

“I want to work in discipline with the players of the diaspora, concerned, motivated and limited numbers and the best locals to find the right balance so that the Congolese people can once again revive their team,” he explains.

Migne has also been linked with the vacant coaching role at Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga) SC.

DR Congo are pooled alongside Benin Madagascar and Tanzania in the Qatar World Cup qualification matches while Kenya will tussle with Mali, Uganda, and Rwanda.