Migne blasts local coaches on Stars team selection





Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has hit out at local coaches who have criticised his team selection in recent times.

He spoke on Thursday at the Safari Park hotel, at an event where he named his 27-man squad, which is set to compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

While appearing to hit out at Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay, Migne explained his main job is to promote Kenyan football, and not appear to be supporting any particular club.

“I am not a Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards or Kariobangi Sharks fan,” said Migne.

“I pick players who can help my team and improve the prospects of the country. Three months ago nobody imagined we will be in this situation. I did not talk about the issues at Gor Mahia because I only focus on how the Kenyan players at Gor Mahia perform on the pitch.”

Cypriot Oktay has recently been of the opinion that more players from his club should be included in Stars squad.

He said: “I believe (Kenneth) Muguna and (Harun) Shakava would have made it to the team courtesy of scintillating club form.”

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has also backed Migne, and claimed the coach has not been coerced into selecting certain players.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders

Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma

Midfielders

Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ovella Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, Johanna Omollo

Forwards

John Avire, Masud Juma, Christopher Mbamba, Michael Olunga