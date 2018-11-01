Mieno hopes to outshine Everton star midfielders

Kenya international is in line to face some of the big names in Everton's squad when Gor Mahia face the English Premier League side in a friendly match at Goodison Park.





Gor Mahia midfielder Humphrey Mieno says he can’t for an impending midfield battle with the likes of Bernard, Gylfi Sigurðsson, Theo Walcott and other Everton star players.

The Kenya international is in line to face these players when Gor Mahia face English Premier League side in a friendly match at Goodison Park on November 6.

LOW TEMPERATURES

“The weather is different (in England) and very cold but that will not deter us from playing our game and working hard to get a positive result,” Mieno told SportPesa News.

“Despite the low temperatures, the game remains the same. We have a few days before the game to adapt and get used to the weather before the game, which will help us alot,” he added.

K’OGALO FACE OFF

The Kenyan side will depart for Liverpool on November 3 ahead of this exhibition match programmed by gaming firm SportPesa, who are shirt sponsors of both clubs.

Ninth-placed Everton, who lost 2-1 to Manchester United last weekend, are set to host Brighton in the league this weekend in the final game before facing K’Ogalo.