Kenyan track athlete, Mercy Cherono, and her husband Edmond Ng'etich. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mercy Cherono may be missing in action in Gold Coast to defend her 5,000m Commonwealth Games title, but the hot track superstar has every reason to celebrate following the safe delivery of her first born child.

The ever smiling Cherono and her husband Edmond Ng’etich welcomed their bundle of joy – a bouncing baby girl – over Easter holidays.

The couple have named their newly-born baby Princess Kimberly.

“The best gift from God this Easter. Welcome to the world Princess Kimberly Cherop. To my lovely wife Cherono Ngetich Mercy, congratulations,” Edmond wrote while breaking the good news on social media.

Cherono, also a two-time junior champion over 3,000m, has in recent times been at ease displaying her baby bump in photos shared on social media.

The pregnancy forced her to skip the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia but she is expected to start training and resume fitness in time for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

In early 2017, the couple reportedly splashed Sh1.5 million on a trip to visit renowned Nigerian ‘Prophet’ TB Joshua in their quest for divine intervention in their marriage and in the athlete’s faltering athletics career.

Meanwhile, the couple has received numerous congratulatory messages on the birth of their daughter from their fans on social media.